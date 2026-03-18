AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour on Tuesday signed an addendum to its cooperation agreement with the Agricultural Credit Corporation to finance small- and medium-scale agricultural and rural projects across the Kingdom.

According to a ministry statement, the agreement seeks to support job seekers and enable them to establish their own ventures in the agricultural and rural sectors, with a particular focus on entrepreneurial projects.

The initiative includes a financing programme covering agricultural projects and the full value chains of agricultural products, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar and Director General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation Mohammad Dujan, in the presence of officials from both ministries.

Bakkar said the agreement aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision and aims to unlock national potential across sectors while creating employment opportunities in agricultural areas outside major cities. He noted that the programme complements the ministry’s broader efforts to expand productive branches across governorates.

He added that the agreement will provide funding for entrepreneurs to establish innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises and introduce modern technologies into agricultural activities, supporting government efforts to promote entrepreneurship, reduce unemployment, and alleviate poverty.

The initiative also seeks to advance agricultural and rural development in line with modern trends and to address key challenges facing the sector, including the impact of climate change on productivity and food self-sufficiency.

The minister noted that the programme targets farmers aged 18 to 60, as well as civil society organisations, particularly associations working in agriculture.

Beneficiaries will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to JD15,000 under flexible terms, he said.

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