Jordan: Water carrier project matter of national security

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Thursday described the National Water Carrier Project as a matter of national security, stressing that water sovereignty represents a sovereign national decision that will strengthen Jordan’s water independence.

Speaking during a dialogue session, Abu Saud said the government is committed to launching implementation of the project before the summer of 2026 in partnership with local and international stakeholders, in line with Royal directives.

He noted that the Ministry of Water and Irrigation has completed most technical and contractual procedures and is preparing to move into the implementation phase in the near future.

Abu Saud said the government’s water strategy extends beyond major infrastructure projects to include reducing water loss, combating violations on water networks and expanding the use of modern technologies such as cloud seeding and underground dam experiments to confront the Kingdom’s unprecedented water challenges.

The minister added that the ministry is increasingly relying on non-traditional water resources, particularly treated wastewater, as part of a sustainable water management approach. He also stressed the need to consider additional future projects to strengthen the sector.

Abu Saud said the government worked extensively to secure a 30 per cent stake in the project to help lower the cost of water per cubic metre, following the successful model adopted in the Disi Water Conveyance Project.

He added that pumping from the Disi project has reached its maximum annual capacity of 120 million cubic metres, noting that both the level and quality of water in the Disi aquifer improved significantly following the latest rainy season.

The minister also warned that the Water Authority’s debt, currently estimated at JD4.5 billion, continues to rise due to water subsidies.

He stressed that any future adjustments to water tariffs would protect low-consumption households, with increases expected to affect mainly higher-consumption categories.

Meanwhile, Meridiam Investment Director Jad Hreibe said the government’s participation in the project would help reduce financing costs through the involvement of Jordanian banks and the Social Security Corporation.

Hreibe explained that Meridiam is a French long-term infrastructure investment fund, adding that implementation of the project is expected to begin within two months with broad participation from Jordanian contractors and companies.

He said the project is scheduled for completion within four years and will operate for 26 years.

Hreibe also noted that a solar power plant, expected to be the largest in Jordan, will provide 30 per cent of the project’s energy needs.