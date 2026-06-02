AMMAN — The King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj) have signed an agreement to boost cooperation in advancing Jordan’s business ecosystem and digital entrepreneurship sector through support for the Virtual King Hussein Business Park (VKHBP).

The agreement comes as part of preparations for the platform’s anticipated launch later this year, according to a KHBP statement.

Once introduced, it will become the first fully integrated smart virtual business platform in Jordan and the region, powered by “cutting-edge” interactive digital technologies.

CEO of intaj Nidal Bitar, CEO of KHBP Ammar Izziddin, and Founder/CEO of Hydra, the software development and virtual reality technology company serving as the technical partner for VKHBP, Basheer Hinnawi signed the agreement in the presence of intaj Chairman Fadi Qutaishat.

The partnership aims to broaden areas of collaboration and boost support for international, regional and local companies of all sizes –including startups and entrepreneurial ventures – through creating a sophisticated digital environment that enables businesses and entrepreneurs to manage their operations online while benefiting from virtual office spaces and supporting digital services.

The collaboration will “effectively” place VKHBP at the forefront of Jordan’s digital economy and modern business environment, driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

This will be achieved by expanding opportunities for engagement with companies, institutions and entrepreneurs, bolstering access to markets and investment prospects and encouraging stronger connectivity with key players across Jordan’s technology and business sectors.

VKHBP represents an “advanced” model for an interactive digital business city, presenting companies and entrepreneurs with a fully integrated environment through virtual spaces and specialised digital services.

These include virtual conferences and meetings, training programmes and networking opportunities with investors, companies and various stakeholders.

VKHBP will enable companies and institutions to establish their own dedicated digital spaces and engage directly with clients and partners through voice and video communication technologies and interactive digital solutions, creating a more agile, connected and accessible business environment across multiple markets and sectors.

Commenting on this milestone Izziddin said, “This partnership marks an important step within KHBP’s vision to develop more interactive and connected business environments that keep pace with the rapid transformations shaping technology and the digital economy, while further strengthening Jordan’s position as a regional centre for business and innovation.”

Izziddin added that VKHBP serves as an advanced digital extension of KHBP, introducing a modern model for future business environments that offers companies and entrepreneurs broader opportunities to connect, engage and explore new possibilities within a fully integrated digital ecosystem.

Bitar noted that the partnership reflects a progressive step towards building more integrated and adaptable digital business environments aligned with the rapid developments taking place across the global digital economy.

He added that supporting innovative digital initiatives and platforms elevates the readiness of Jordanian companies while opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and startups to access markets and build collaboration and investment opportunities within a modern ecosystem that promotes innovation and sustainable growth.

This partnership comes at a time when the world is witnessing accelerated shifts in business models and economic and professional engagement environments, with institutions and business communities increasingly embracing more integrated, flexible and accessible digital solutions, according to the statement.

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