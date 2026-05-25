AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday inaugurated the Dead Sea Corniche and tourist beach projects, marking the Kingdom's 80th Independence Day, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Spanning an area of approximately 600 dunams, the Corniche development project is part of a series of recreational and walkway projects designed to offer high-standard, diverse tourism options and alternatives for domestic tourists and citizens visiting the Dead Sea area.

The Dead Sea Corniche features a 1.2-kilometre-long walkway, a dedicated cycling track, family seating areas, zones designated for sports and entertainment activities, children's playgrounds and an outdoor theatre with a capacity to host around 2,500 people for cultural and artistic events, the statememnt said.

The site also includes landscaped green spaces, comprehensive service facilities and parking lots capable of accommodating over 1,200 vehicles.

During the inauguration, the prime minister directed officials to expedite the completion of additional sports courts within the corniche grounds to complement existing facilities, ensuring they are open to the public ahead of the summer season.

The Dead Sea tourist beach project, the statement said, is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the Kingdom's domestic tourism infrastructure and enhance public services.

Located seven kilometres from the newly opened Dead Sea Corniche, the project spans an area of approximately 240 dunams. The site features a sandy beach, four swimming pools, restaurants, comprehensive service facilities, retail shops offering visitor essentials and parking lots with a capacity to accommodate over 650 vehicles.

The public beach was fully upgraded, comprehensively developed and reopened to the public after being closed for more than seven years. The site currently welcomes an average of 35,000 visitors per month, reflecting high public demand and the positive impact of recent modernization efforts.

In addition to the Dead Sea Corniche and the tourist beach, the newly completed developments include an 8-kilometre-long round-trip cycling track designed to support sports and recreational activities in the Dead Sea area.

The development also features a 3-kilometre-long walkway running along the main road of the Dead Sea region.

Serving as an extension of the primary tourism waterfront, the pedestrian walkway is fully equipped to receive visitors, offering spaces for various activities and services. It also includes 20 commercial kiosks allocated to members of the local community, aimed at meeting visitor needs while boosting local economic opportunities.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

