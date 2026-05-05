AMMAN — In an event held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah to mark International Workers’ Day, the government and employers’ and workers’ organisations, along with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), announced the signing of a new Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

The new DWCP, the national framework to accelerate progress towards a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable labour market, is developed and implemented through a tripartite partnership among the government and employers’ and workers’ organisations, supported by the ILO, according to an ILO statement.

The event, organised by the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), was attended by Minister of Labour Khaled Bakar, deputising for His Majesty, and an ILO delegation led by Regional Director for the Arab States Ruba Jaradat.

GFJTU President Khaled Fanatsah, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbeir, senior government officials, and worker and employer representatives also attended the event.

The DWCP builds on tangible results achieved through close collaboration between Jordan and the ILO.

In recent years, more than 41,000 decent jobs were created and over 13,400 people placed in employment.

Numerous infrastructure development projects were implemented, and 517 hectares of land were rehabilitated and 220,000 trees planted through employment-intensive approaches. Almost 54,000 people benefited from training, employment and certification programmes.

The new DWCP will build on these and other past achievements by focusing on three strategic priorities until its completion at the end of 2027: promoting inclusive green growth and decent work, strengthening access to essential protections and services, and enhancing accountability, transparency and participation through effective social dialogue.

Speaking at the event, Bakkar stressed the importance of the programme in advancing national priorities.

“The launch of the Decent Work Country Programme marks a pivotal milestone in Jordan’s journey towards a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”

“It places people at the centre of our priorities and reaffirms our commitment to creating decent work opportunities that enhance dignity and open future prospects for young people and women,” Bakkar said.

He added that this programme embodies a genuine partnership between the government, the International Labour Organisation and workers’ and employers’ representatives.

“It contributes to developing a more efficient and well-regulated labour market, promotes productivity and innovation, and protects workers’ rights within a safe and healthy working environment, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and our aspirations for a more prosperous future for Jordan,” Bakkar added.

Jaradat highlighted the ILO’s continued partnership with Jordan.

“On this International Workers’ Day, celebrated under the patronage of His Majesty, we reaffirm a shared commitment to decent work and social justice. Over the past decade, our partnership has delivered real results, opening opportunities for thousands of women, men and young people,” Jaradat said.

Fanatsah highlighted the importance of social dialogue and workers’ rights.

“Workers are the cornerstone of economic and social progress. This programme represents an important step towards strengthening workers’ rights, improving working conditions and expanding social protection,” Fanatsah said.

Jaghbeir drew attention to the role of the private sector in driving job creation and growth.

“At the Jordan Chamber of Industry, we believe that a strong and competitive private sector is the key driver of job creation and sustainable economic growth. This requires investing in people as the foundation of productivity,” Jaghbeir said.

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