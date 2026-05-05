AMMAN — The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the relevant authorities operating at the Karameh Border Crossing, has decided to extend working hours for cargo movement at the crossing.

Under the new arrangement, outbound freight traffic will continue until midnight, while inbound cargo trucks will operate until 10pm. Previously, cargo movement in both directions was stopped at 5pm, according to an Interior Ministry statement. The decision aims to accommodate the notable increase in freight traffic through the crossing and facilitate smoother transport operations between Jordan and Iraq, while ensuring greater flexibility in logistics movement.

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