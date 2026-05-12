AMMAN — Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) Fathi Jaghbir said on Monday the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham) has a key role in cementing economic ties between Jordan and the EU, underscoring the need for closer cooperation to increase Jordanian exports to EU markets.

In a meeting with EuroCham board members, Jaghbir pointed to promising industrial sectors with the potential to expand exports to the European market, which remains a key destination for Jordanian products.

He said the ACI endeavors to boost Jordanian exports to both traditional and emerging markets, while ensuring greater diversification of high-quality local products that require stronger promotion and technical support.

The chamber offers export readiness assessment services for industrial entities, prepares market studies based on technical analysis of global market requirements, enhances exporters’ technical capabilities, and connects Jordanian manufacturers with potential European buyers, Jaghbir pointed out.

EuroCham Chairman Mohammad Smadi said the chamber will coordinate with industry and commerce chambers regarding meetings with European trade attachés, as well as organise economic visits and trade missions to increase trade exchange with the bloc.

Smadi said Jordan’s exports to the European Union rose by 72.3 per cent during the first two months of the year, reaching JD112 million, compared with JD65 million during the same period of 2025.

He added that ACI will organise workshops to raise awareness of European standards and market entry requirements in cooperation with specialised experts, while also promoting the use of EU-supported programmes for knowledge exchange and capacity-building in marketing and management for Jordanian companies and institutions.

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