Sungrow, in partnership with ACO and Korra Energi, has commissioned a 1.4 MWp solar system at the Esh El Mallaha petroleum facility in Hurghada, addressing persistent energy challenges in Egypt’s remote oil and gas operations.

The project replaces part of diesel-based generation with clean electricity, improving reliability for critical desert operations while reducing fuel logistics complexity and emissions.

The installation uses nine SG150CX string inverters with multi-MPPT technology to optimise solar yield.

An integrated digital monitoring platform enables real-time performance tracking and condition-based maintenance, helping minimize downtime in harsh operating conditions.

The system is expected to generate 125 MWh annually and cut 125 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Beyond environmental gains, it enhances operational stability and cost efficiency in a sector constrained by weak grid access, extreme heat, dust, and rising energy demand.

Aya Zanaty, Chairman, ACO, said: "The oil and gas sector is increasingly focused on improving energy efficiency and operational resilience while managing emissions and cost exposure. This project demonstrates how onsite solar generation can be integrated into existing power systems to reduce reliance on diesel in facility-level operations."

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