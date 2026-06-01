DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA commissioned 1,994 new 11kV substations in 2025, compared to 1,530 in 2024, representing an increase of more than 30 percent.

Al Tayer said DEWA continues to expand and develop its distribution network infrastructure in line with international standards to meet growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai while supporting the emirate's economic and urban growth through 2030.

He said the expansion supports Dubai's development goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, further strengthening the emirate's position as a leading destination for living, working and investment.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said work on 11kV distribution substations and related activities during 2025 comprised more than 1.45 million working hours, carried out in accordance with the highest health and safety standards.

He added that the total number of medium-voltage distribution substations (11kV and 6.6kV) reached 47,060 by the end of 2025.