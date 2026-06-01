Saudi Arabia - Al Huda Park has entered a new phase of activation as Hamat commences its first tenant handovers at the upcoming flagship retail and lifestyle destination in Makkah, ahead of its planned Q1 2027 opening.

The first unit has been handed over to Panda Retail Company, marking the beginning of tenant fit-outs and operational readiness at the project. The milestone comes as Al Huda Park continues to gain momentum alongside Makkah’s wider economic and urban transformation, signaling increasing market confidence in the city’s next generation of retail and lifestyle destinations.

With construction now exceeding 70% completion, Al Huda Park is steadily transitioning from development into activation within one of Makkah’s fastest-growing residential corridors along the Fourth Ring Road. The project is advancing at a time when the city is witnessing major infrastructure and residential expansion, supported by plans for Makkah’s own international airport, advancing metro and transport networks, and large-scale developments including King Salman Gate, Al Manar by ROSHN, and Dahiat Sumo.

Together, these projects are expected to contribute significantly to Makkah’s long-term growth, with more than 300,000 jobs, tens of thousands of new residential units, and substantial hospitality capacity planned across multiple developments and districts.

Within this evolving landscape, Al Huda Park is emerging as part of a broader shift in how demand is being distributed across Makkah, aligned with new residential catchments and year-round consumption patterns driven by the city’s expanding population base.

The commencement of tenant handovers reflects the pace at which Makkah’s next generation of urban destinations is beginning to materialize, as the city continues its steady transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economic future aligned with Vision 2030.



© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

