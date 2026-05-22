Doha, Qatar: “Jazeera Paints”, the leading company in the paint, color, and building solutions industry in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, is strengthening its presence across Gulf markets as part of its broader regional expansion strategy, by opening its first branch in Doha on Salwa Road, on May 19, in partnership with Al Hattab Trading Company, which is now the exclusive distributor of "Jazeera Paints" products in Qatar. The grand opening was attended by senior executives from both companies, along with a number of clients and distinguished guests.

This initiative underscores “Jazeera Paints” commitment to delivering a high-quality experience that aligns with the aspirations of Qatari consumers while reinforcing its presence in a key Gulf market. Qatar holds special significance for "Jazeera Paints" due to the strong fraternal ties and close cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, making this partnership a natural extension of the company’s broader regional expansion strategy. This branch will provide Qatari consumers with access to “Jazeera Paints” renowned range of high-quality paints, featuring the latest innovations and sustainable technologies. This aligns with the company’s commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the Qatari market.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Bin Saud Al-Romaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, stated: “Our partnership with Al-Hattab Company marks a significant step in our expansion into Gulf markets, particularly Qatar, which we view as a strategic partner. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality products and a comprehensive experience that meets the aspirations of Qatari consumers and aligns with the ongoing urban development in the State of Qatar”.

In response, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi, CEO of Al-Hattab Trading Company, said: “We are proud to partner with Jazeera Paints, the leading brand in the paints and building solutions sector. This agreement enhances our capability to provide innovative, high-quality products to the Qatari market and aligns with our vision of offering integrated solutions that support construction and development projects in the country”.

The following day, May 20, the company hosted Innovation Day in Doha, offering a comprehensive knowledge-sharing experience on its cutting-edge products and technologies. This event attracted company officials, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders in the construction and urban development sector. Participants were introduced to a diverse portfolio of products tailored to the needs of the Qatari market, with a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and sustainability. This reflects “Jazeera Paints” commitment to delivering advanced solutions that contribute to the development of Qatar’s evolving urban landscape.

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