H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met with Louis Ferla, Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, one of the world’s leading luxury jewellery and watch brands.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in the UAE’s luxury goods and retail sector. The discussions also highlighted the supportive business environment the country provides for global brands to expand their business and the UAE’s partnership-driven approach, which sees the private sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Further, the meeting touched on Dubai’s growing stature as a leading global destination for luxury retail. The emirate’s advanced infrastructure, integrated commercial and tourism ecosystem, and flexible policies continue to support growth and attract major international brands seeking to expand their regional footprint.

The two sides also discussed the role of innovation and design in enhancing the sector’s competitiveness, alongside evolving consumer trends and the development of integrated retail experiences that meet global expectations.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.