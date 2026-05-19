Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2026 stood at 110.61 points, recording a decline of 0.74% compared to March 2026, while rising by 2.62% year-on-year compared to April 2025.

The index, which measures inflation, comprises 12 main groups covering 737 goods and services. It is calculated based on the 2018 base year, using data derived from the 2017-2018 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Data released by the National Planning Council attributed the monthly decline to decreases in “recreation and culture” group by 6.19%, “transport” group by 0.88%, “clothing and footwear” group by 0.61%, “miscellaneous goods and services” group by 0.18%, and “health” group by 0.10%.

On the other hand, some groups recorded increases, including “food and beverages” by 1.48%, “housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels” by 0.13%, “furniture and household equipment” by 0.12%, and “restaurants and hotels” by 0.07%. No change was recorded in “tobacco”, “communications”, and “education”.

On a yearly basis, the data showed increases in eight groups: “miscellaneous goods and services” by 13.82%, “food and beverages” by 10.41%, “clothing and footwear” by 4.71%, “education” by 2.09%, “housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels” by 1.62%, “restaurants and hotels” by 0.90%, “furniture and household equipment” by 0.81%, and “communications” by 0.75%.

In contrast, the index recorded declines in “recreation and culture” group by 3.18%, “transport group by 0.55%, and “health” group by 0.09%, while “tobacco” group remained unchanged.

When calculating the CPI for April 2026 excluding the “housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels” group, the index stood at 115.39 points, down 0.92% compared to March 2026, and up 2.84% compared to April 2025.

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