DOHA: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has introduced a targeted package of measures to assist its firms and ensure business continuity amid evolving regional developments.

In a statement, the Centre said that the measures include extensions to audited financial statement filing deadlines, case-by-case flexibility on tax filing timelines, and temporary relief measures related to workspace arrangements provided to startups.

These measures build on QFC's strong operational foundation, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a stable and resilient ecosystem that enables firms to operate seamlessly. This approach contributes to national efforts to strengthen economic stability and market resilience.

QFC supports a growing business community of more than 4,400 firms, helping them grow with confidence, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

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