The Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has sold its Liquid Natural Gas Carrier Sohar LNG for 8 million rials ($23 million), as it looks towards phasing out its old fleet.

The sale is expected to generate an aggregate gain of approximately $2.1 million for the JV, Asyad Shipping said in a bourse filing.

Asyad Shipping added that it continues to explore opportunities to divest older tonnage as planned as part of its fleet renewal strategy, with proceeds to be utilised to support its ongoing expansion plan.

Sohar LNG has been part of the company’s fleet since 2003, co-owned (50%) with Japanese transport firm Mitsui OSK Lines as a JV.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com