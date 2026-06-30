The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued requests for qualification to leading contractors and consortiums for the development of Dubai Metro's new Gold Line, thus marking the next stage in the emirate's plans to expand its rail network, reported MEED.

Being developed in stages, the first one covers concept design, followed by the second for preliminary design, the third for preparation of tender documents, while the fourth encompasses construction supervision and the last stage covers the defects and liability period.

A fully underground network being set up at an investment of AED34 billion ($9.2 billion), Gold Line will increase the total length of the Dubai Metro network by 35%.

The scope of work for the winning contractor includes design-and-build service, which covers civil works, electromechanical systems, rolling stock and rail systems, said the report.

On completion, the Dubai Metro Gold Line will feature 18 stations serving 15 strategic areas across Dubai. It will run from Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates, creating new links between older and newer parts of the city while improving connections for both short and long-distance journeys.

The Gold Line will integrate with the existing Dubai Metro network and future Etihad Rail services through several major interchange points:

*Al Ghubaiba – connection with the Green Line

*Business Bay – connection with the Red Line

*Meydan – future interchange with Etihad Rail passenger services

*Jumeirah Golf Estates – connection with the Red Line and future Etihad Rail passenger services

It is expected to serve 1.5 million residents and support connectivity for 55 major real estate developments.

In October last year, MEED had reported that the RTA had selected US-based engineering firm Aecom to provide consultancy services for the Dubai Metro Gold Line project.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at August 17.

Giving a project timeline, RTA said next year it will start awarding the preliminary engineering designs and formal contract awards.

Following this, it will be a five-year period of intensive tunnelling, station excavation and systems installation phase culminating in the grand opening on September 9, 2032.

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