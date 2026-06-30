Neo Space Group (NSG) and Saudia have announced the first line-fit activation of NSG Skywaves in-flight connectivity aboard Saudia’s inaugural Airbus A321XLR, marking a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s aviation and space integration.

Powered by NSG Skywaves and the SES Open Orbits multi-orbit satellite network, the system combines GEO and MEO capabilities to deliver low-latency, high-speed connectivity across key international routes.

Recent tests showed speeds of up to 200 Mbps per aircraft, enabling seamless streaming, browsing, messaging and other digital services for passengers.

The deployment integrates Airbus HBCplus line-fit technology and reflects coordination between NSG, Saudia, Airbus, SES and other partners to ensure connectivity is available from aircraft entry into service.

NSG said the milestone demonstrates its growing role as a global in-flight connectivity provider and supports its broader strategy to expand next-generation connectivity solutions across regional and international airline fleets.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “Connectivity is an essential part of modern travel, and providing high-speed internet on our new A321XLR is a key element of the new Saudia experience. It enables our guests to stay connected, remain entertained, and enjoy a more engaging and seamless onboard journey. It also enables a new generation of connected onboard experiences, allowing guests to enjoy live television and real-time content in ways that were previously not possible, bringing the journey closer than ever to the world beyond the aircraft.”

Tarek El Mitwalli, Executive Vice President of Aviation at Neo Space Group, commented: "This milestone reflects the convergence of aviation, space, and digital infrastructure. Activating NSG Skywaves® on Saudia’s inaugural Airbus A321XLR demonstrates how sovereign space capabilities can be translated into real-world operational services that enhance airline performance and passenger connectivity alike. Together with Saudia and our broader ecosystem of partners, we are helping shape a more connected, resilient, and digitally enabled future for aviation."

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