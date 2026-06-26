Doha: Additional airlines are set to resume operations at Hamad International Airport in July, according to the airport's latest update.

From July 1, Royal Air Maroc, Philippine Airlines and Akasa Air will resume services to and from the airport. Malaysia Airlines is scheduled to restart operations on July 2, followed by Iberia on July 3.

Since April 21, a total of 31 airlines have resumed operations at Hamad International Airport. With the addition of the five carriers in July, the number will rise to 36 airlines.

Hamad International Airport affirmed that flight operations continue in coordination with the relevant authorities and airline partners. The airport also noted that schedules remain subject to change and may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond its control.

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