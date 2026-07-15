King Salman International Airport has achieved a major construction milestone with the completion of Phase Zero of its Private Aviation Terminal Apron, thus strengthening operational readiness as Saudi Arabia accelerates work on one of the world's largest airport developments.

An expansive, 57-sq-km aviation megaproject in Riyadh, KSIA has been designed by Foster + Partners, a global studio for sustainable architecture, urbanism, engineering and design based in London.

Set for initial terminal operations in 2029, the masterplan includes nine passenger terminals, multiple concourses, an iconic royal terminal as well as private aviation facilities in addition to 12 sq km of supporting retail, residential and recreational spaces.

Owned by Saudi wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), the airport is undergoing active airfield and terminal construction by consortia like Almabani, FCC Construcción, and CarbonCure to utilise lower-carbon concrete

Once completed, it will feature six parallel runways and is projected to handle up to 100 to 120 million travellers annually by 2030 in addition to 3.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050.

Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, recently visited the KSIA project site to review project updates and the progress of ongoing execution work.

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