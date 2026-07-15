Khansaheb Civil Engineering has announced that it has achieved a key construction milestone with the topping out of Dubai Harbour Residences, an ultra-luxury mixed-use development from Dubai-based investment group Shamal featuring upscale hotels as well as both branded and unbranded homes.

It is a significant milestone made possible by the collective effort of everyone involved in the project's journey to date, said Khansaheb in its LinkedIn post.

Located in the heart of Dubai Harbour, it is the first residential project of Shamal Holding, a Dubai-based diversified investment firm and owner of Dubai Harbour.

The project's master plan features a blend of mixed-use developments, including upscale hotels and both branded and unbranded residences. For the project, Shamal is working closely with SSH, Dubai-based H&H Development along with the internationally renowned design architect Nikken Sekkei.

The main works contract worth over AED1 billion ($272 million) was last year awarded to Khansaheb Civil Engineering.

On completion, the premium development will offer low-rise beachfront living of well-designed homes, sea and skyline views, and a lifestyle that balances comfort, connection, and modern elegance.

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