Cavendish Maxwell, a leading Middle East real estate advisory group and property consultancy, has announced that its Oman head Khalil Al Zadjali has been appointed the Vice President of the Valuation Committee at the Oman Real Estate Association (ORA).

The appointment comes as Oman enters a new phase of real estate growth, driven by economic diversification, modern legislation and major urban development projects that are leading to rising demand for residential, commercial and tourism-related properties, said a statement from Cavendish Maxwell.

Working with ORA’s industry-leading team in a voluntary capacity, Khalil will draw on his 23 years of industry experience to help shape the future of Oman’s property sector, including strengthening professional standards, enhancing transparency and advising on real estate legislation, it stated.

The Oman Real Estate Association was established in 2012 by Royal Decree to represent the real estate sector in the sultanate. Working with government entitles including the Oman Ministry of Housing, ORA aims to be the country’s leading reference for the property sector and a pioneering platform for knowledge exchange and professional development.

With more than 560 members, ORA provides a wide range of services, including training programmes, events and advice on real estate legislation.

Lauding the appointment, Group CEO Nick Witty said: “Khalil’s unrivalled expertise and insight are invaluable, and we are proud to see his leadership recognised at an industry level. This well-deserved appointment is a testament to his longstanding contribution to the real estate valuation profession, and we wish him every success in his role at ORA.”

Cavendish Maxwell Oman, based in Muscat, began operations in 2017, offering a range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research and building consultancy.

On the appointment, Al Zadjali said: “Oman’s real estate sector continues to attract local, regional and international investors seeking stable returns and long-term growth opportunities.”

“It is an honour to join ORA in this important role, and I look forward not only to bringing my own contributions to the committee, but also to further enhancing my knowledge by working alongside such an elite group of industry professionals,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service