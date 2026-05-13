MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of Bank Nizwa has recently announced the appointment of Tariq Atiq as Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

This appointment underscores the bank’s continued commitment to empowering Omani talent, reinforcing leadership continuity and driving long-term strategic growth. It also reflects Bank Nizwa’s vision of building a future-ready leadership team capable of sustaining innovation and strengthening the bank’s position within the Islamic banking sector.

Having served as Acting CEO during the previous period, Tariq brings over 25 years of extensive banking experience across retail, corporate, SME and digital banking. He is widely recognised for leading transformative initiatives and pioneering digital projects that have enhanced operational efficiency and elevated customer experience. Throughout his career, he has spearheaded several landmark initiatives, including the development of the Sultanate of Oman’s first e-commerce gateway, in addition to contributing to the implementation of advanced digital banking solutions that supported business growth and sector-wide innovation.

Tariq holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the United States and an Executive MBA in Digital Transformation Leadership from HEC — Paris. He has also completed executive education programmes at globally renowned institutions, including Harvard Business School in United States of America and INSEAD in France, in addition to earning several internationally recognised professional certifications that further strengthened his strategic and leadership expertise.

Through this appointment, Bank Nizwa continues to empower local talent to advance its vision of delivering innovative Islamic banking solutions driven by excellence, sustainability and customer-centricity, while contributing to the ongoing development of Oman’s banking and financial sector.

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