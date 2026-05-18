Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the appointment of Archer Fu as Senior Vice President (SVP) East.

In this new role, he will bring his expertise to drive strategic customer development, and drive the company’s growth strategy across the Eastern region, covering Oceania, North Asia and South East Asia.

An industry veteran, Fu joins Aramex with over two decades of international leadership experience in the supply chain, logistics, and forwarding sectors.

Over this time, he has demonstrated his ability to accelerate multinational business growth, drive strategic customer development, and lead complex multi-country organizations across diverse markets.

On his appointment, Fu said: "I am honoured to join Aramex at such a pivotal time in its journey. It is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to leveraging my global experience to accelerate growth, enhance customer-centric innovation, and strengthen our commercial and strategic capabilities. I am excited to collaborate with our teams across markets to build on Aramex’s strong foundation and drive sustainable long-term impact."

Over the two decades, Archer has developed a strong global perspective, having held senior leadership roles spanning consulting, supply chain strategy, and commercial transformation.

He has successfully executed regional business development strategies, pioneered sector-focused initiatives in emerging and high-growth industries, and guided high-performing teams toward consistent financial and operational excellence.

Dubbing Fu as a people-oriented and authentic leader, Aramex said he is recognized for his analytical rigor, entrepreneurial mindset, and ability to inspire collaboration across functions and regions.

His leadership approach is grounded in customer‑centricity, digital enablement, and continuous improvement, it stated.

Fu’s appointment highlights Aramex’s commitment to building a strong, future-ready leadership bench capable of navigating evolving industry dynamics while supporting the company’s growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

