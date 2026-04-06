Stanbic Holdings Plc, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group and the owner of Stanbic Bank Kenya among other fifinancial services providers, has appointed Dr Joshua Oigara as its new CEO. He succeeds Patrick Mweheire, who is retiring after a six-year term.

Mweheire has been credited with decisive execution of the company’s strategic priorities, delivering consistent growth, and strengthening Stanbic Kenya’s position within the broader Standard Bank Group.

He will remain with the group in a senior executive capacity, ensuring continuity and the retention of his extensive institutional knowledge.

Dr Oigara is currently Standard Bank’s Regional CEO for East Africa, overseeing operations across six countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, South Sudan and Ethiopia. In his new role, he will lead Stanbic Holdings Plc concurrently, indicating the group’s confifidence in his ability to balance strategic oversight at both the regional and national levels.

He holds wide-ranging leadership experience in regional banking, having previously served as the Group CEO of KCB Bank Group for nearly a decade, where he earned a formidable reputation for steering institutional transformation, deepening financial inclusion, and navigating complex regulatory and market environments with acumen.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi, an MBA with distinction in International Business Management from Edith Cowan University in Australia, and a certificate in Advanced Management from the International Institute for Management Development. He is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya, and maintains professional memberships of both the Kenya Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.