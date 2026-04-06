Cloud Box Technologies, a leading systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, has announces its AI-first strategy with the introduction of a focused three-pillar framework led by Laxmi Nageswari as the Chief AI Officer (CAIO).

This highlights how the company has evolved from a traditional IT infrastructure provider into a full spectrum digital transformation partner including AI, automation and cybersecurity.

The new role of Chief AI Officer establishes that Cloud Box Technologies is incorporating AI into the core of its offerings, said the company in a statement.

In her new role, Laxmi will guide the strategy, innovation, partnerships and capability development where AI is an integrated layer in all its offerings and not just a standalone service.

The company’s AI strategy is anchored on three pillars. Firstly, it covers AI-based cybersecurity, data analytics, automation and cloud integrated intelligence, making sure that AI is included in all its services. Next is the Algo-as-a-Service (AaaS) model, which helps to deploy scalable, reusable AI models, speeding up time-to-market with consistency and accessibility for customers.

At the heart of this strategy and supporting the other pillars is its Centre of Excellence (CoE). This serves as the hub for governance, innovation, and developing talent by providing best practices, helping with research and making sure that AI is adopted responsibly.

Together, they reshape AI from individual initiatives into a combined capability that is available across the whole company. It improves scalability, speeds delivery and strengthens the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Designed as an integrated innovation ecosystem, the strategy connects hardware, applications, and talent to create a cohesive platform for AI adoption, said the statement.

Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies, said: "The introduction of the three-pillar framework, and the strategic move to appointing Laxmi Nageswari to lead it strengthens our ability to deliver scalable AI-driven solutions and aligns our vision with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031."

"This will have a significant impact on how Cloud Box Technologies transforms into an all-encompassing digital transformation partner and harness AI effectively," he stated.

On her new role, Laxmi said: "Our approach is centred on delivering end-to-end guidance from strategy formulation to execution, grounded in a deep understanding of both advanced technologies and the operational realities our clients face every day."

"Our mission is to bridge business and technology to drive innovation and deliver measurable outcomes. We focus on translating strategy into execution, turning emerging technologies into scalable, production-ready AI solutions that unlock efficiency and new opportunities. I’m excited to lead this journey and contribute to both the company’s growth and the UAE’s broader AI ambitions," she added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

