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Snapchat-parent Snap on Monday named Doug Hott as its new CFO, replacing Derek Andersen.
* Hott, 53, has served as the company's vice president of finance, strategy, and corporate development.
* Andersen, who has been in the role for seven years, is expected to leave on May 8.
* The move comes soon after the social media firm last week laid off 1,000 employees, including 16% of full-time staff, becoming the latest technology company to shift towards leaner teams.
* The company is expected to report first-quarter results on May 6. (Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)