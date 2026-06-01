ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bahrain Polytechnic to strengthen cooperation in the areas of education, training, and applied research and to build high-impact partnerships that contribute to the development of national and regional talent in the maritime, engineering, and technology sectors.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy; and Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration to explore joint opportunities across several areas, including the development and delivery of training programmes and courses of mutual interest, train-the-trainer initiatives, and the organisation of lectures, workshops, events, and conferences. It also includes providing internship and work-placement opportunities (Cadetship) for Bahrain Polytechnic students and graduates.

In addition, the MoU promotes collaboration in applied research projects that contribute to the development of technologies that support the maritime sector, marine engineering, maritime security, and logistics. In addition, the partnership will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in technical and engineering fields, and the development of advanced training programmes in emerging technologies and applied research, thereby fostering innovation and strengthening the alignment between academic outcomes and the needs of the industrial and maritime sectors.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi said, “This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy’s commitment to advancing applied education and fostering innovation through regional collaboration. By aligning academic excellence with industry needs, we are enabling the next generation of maritime and technology pioneers.”

Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin stated that this partnership represents a strategic step aligned with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Strategic Plan 2026–2029, which focuses on enhancing applied education, expanding regional and international partnerships, and improving student readiness for the labour market through the integration of academic learning with practical experience. He added that the MoU supports the Polytechnic’s direction towards innovation, future skills development, and strengthening its position as a leading applied higher education institution in the region.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and Bahrain Polytechnic to expanding regional and international partnerships, enhancing the quality of applied education, and providing students with innovative learning and training opportunities that strengthen their professional readiness and align with the evolving needs of future industries.