Paystack, one of Africa’s leading financial technology companies, has launched a completely rebuilt merchant Dashboard designed for the AI era, introducing an AI-powered Command Centre that gives businesses instant answers about transactions, revenue trends, settlements, and operational performance.

The new Paystack Dashboard marks the company’s first full redesign in nearly 10 years and reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in African fintech, payments infrastructure, and business operations.

More than 300,000 organisations — including startups, enterprises, SMEs, and government agencies — use Paystack’s technology to process online and offline payments securely across Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Paystack Rebuilds Merchant Dashboard With AI Integration

Announced on May 21, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria, the new Dashboard was rebuilt from the ground up using Pax, Paystack’s internal design system. The updated platform introduces a simplified interface and an AI-native Command Centre that enables merchants to ask business questions in plain language and receive contextual responses based on their Paystack data.

Instead of navigating through multiple reporting pages, businesses can now interact directly with the Dashboard using natural language prompts. Responses can appear as text summaries, charts, or structured tables depending on the query.

The system combines GPT models, structured data retrieval, and visualisation tools to deliver responses in the most relevant format.

Key Features of the New Paystack Dashboard

The redesigned platform includes several major improvements aimed at helping African businesses manage payments, understand revenue performance, and make faster operational decisions.

AI-Native Command Centre

The new AI-powered Command Centre is embedded directly into the Dashboard, eliminating the need for a separate chatbot or external assistant.

Businesses can ask questions such as:

What happened with a transaction?

Why is revenue lower this week?

Which payment channels are performing best?

What trends are affecting settlements or disputes?

The system then generates direct answers grounded in verified merchant data.

Simplified Product Architecture

Paystack reorganised navigation into two core sections:

Payments

Products

This structure is designed to reduce complexity and improve scalability as Paystack expands its fintech and commerce offerings across Africa.

Full Mobile and Desktop Experience

The new Dashboard delivers complete mobile parity, ensuring that every screen, feature, and workflow available on desktop can also be accessed on smartphones and tablets.

The platform also introduces dark mode functionality.

Enhanced Analytics and Navigation

The rebuild includes stronger analytics capabilities and clearer navigation systems designed to help merchants monitor payment performance, settlements, disputes, and operational metrics more efficiently.

Paystack Says Businesses Want Answers, Not More Dashboards

“Businesses don’t come to their dashboard because they want to click through pages. They come because they have questions,” said Dara Assim-Ita, Senior Product Designer at Paystack, who led the rebuild. ” Over the last decade, we have seen firsthand how much time merchants lose navigating tools that were built to display data rather than deliver answers. With this rebuild, we have changed that. Merchants can now simply ask ‘What happened with this transaction?’ or ‘Why is revenue down this week?’ and get a direct answer. The goal is to make the Dashboard feel less like a static reporting tool and more like an intelligent command centre – one that helps merchants understand what’s happening, find what they need faster, and make better decisions.”

AI Safety, Privacy, and Compliance Built Into the Platform

To power the new experience, Paystack developed a new internal service called Project Canvas API, which manages conversations, connects to AI model providers, and integrates with existing Paystack systems.

Because the Dashboard processes sensitive financial and payment data, Paystack said the system was designed with strict safety, compliance, and privacy protections.

The company stated that responses are grounded in verified merchant data and screened against compliance and safety requirements before being returned to users.

Paystack also conducted a Data Protection Impact Assessment and extensive adversarial testing before launch, working closely with its Data Protection and Privacy team.

Artificial Intelligence Becoming Core to African Business Operations

Dara Assim-Ita added: “We are at a point where artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming integral to how businesses operate, and Paystack is committed to being on that curve for our merchants. The most powerful application of AI disappears into the work people are already trying to do, and that was the design principle behind this.”

The company said the product roadmap was informed by extensive merchant research, including usability studies, tree testing, and direct customer feedback about how businesses expect to discover information and manage payment workflows.

The current release focuses primarily on core payments modules, with additional Paystack products expected to migrate into the new architecture over time.

Availability

The new Paystack Dashboard is now available to merchants via dashboard.paystack.com/v2.

Businesses can submit feedback or contact Paystack support through support@paystack.com.

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