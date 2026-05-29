JOHANNESBURG - ​South ⁠Africa's government ‌sold 1 ​billion rand ($61.59 ​million) of its ​2033 , 2046 ⁠and 2050 inflation-linked bonds ​at ‌auction, central ⁠bank ⁠data showed ​on ‌Friday.

($1 = ⁠16.2360 ​rand)