Telkom has committed close to R100m to establish the Telkom AI Institute, a new initiative aimed at equipping South Africans with artificial intelligence and digital skills.

The commitment was announced at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2026 in Geneva as part of the International Telecommunication Union's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, which has now secured more than $82bn in global commitments to expand digital connectivity. Telkom is among a small number of South African and African companies recognised in the latest round of pledges.

According to Telkom, the institute will focus on practical, job-ready AI and digital skills training, with an emphasis on young people, small businesses and underserved communities.

Group chief executive Serame Taukobong said South Africa's digital divide is no longer only about access to connectivity but also about ensuring people have the skills to participate in an AI-driven economy.

"Connectivity without capability only gets South Africa halfway there," he said.

"We have spent years building the networks that connect this country. The Telkom AI Institute is our commitment to ensuring that connectivity translates into skills, jobs and opportunity, starting with the South Africans who stand to gain the most and who have had the least access until now."

The AI institute forms part of Telkom's Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to expand the group's role beyond telecommunications infrastructure into digital skills development.

The ITU said the Partner2Connect initiative has received more than 1,000 pledges from 149 countries since its launch in 2021, with projects under way in more than 190 countries. Africa and Asia-Pacific account for the largest share of implementation, while digital infrastructure remains the biggest area of investment.

ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau director Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava said reaching $82bn in commitments marks a significant milestone, with the focus now shifting to implementing projects that expand meaningful connectivity worldwide.

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