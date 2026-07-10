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NAIROBI - Kenya's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter of this year in annual terms, a slight improvement on the 4.9% growth in the first quarter of 2025, the statistics office said on Friday.
East Africa's biggest economy has been expanding steadily by around 5% in annual terms in the past few years.
The statistics office said in a report that all of the sectors it tracks recorded positive growth in the first three months of 2026.
The manufacturing sector expanded 4.4%, compared to 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025.
Other sectors that registered strong growth included mining and quarrying (9.1%), construction (6.6%), and agriculture, forestry and fishing (4.9%).