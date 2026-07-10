NAIROBI - Kenya's economy ​grew 5.3% in the first quarter ​of this year ​in annual terms, a slight improvement on the 4.9% ⁠growth in the first quarter of 2025, the statistics office said on Friday.

East ​Africa's ‌biggest economy has ⁠been ⁠expanding steadily by around 5% in annual ​terms in the ‌past few years.

⁠The statistics office said in a report that all of the sectors it tracks recorded positive growth in the first three months of 2026.

The manufacturing sector expanded ‌4.4%, compared to 2.8% in the ⁠first quarter of 2025.

​Other sectors that registered strong growth included mining and quarrying (9.1%), ​construction (6.6%), ‌and agriculture, forestry and fishing (4.9%).