LONDON - The West African crude market ​was quiet on ⁠Thursday as demand waned ‌and crude grades competed for market share against ​each other.

Nigeria's Bonga for August ​3 to August ​4 loading was bought at dated flat in the Platts ⁠window earlier this week, traders said, while TotalEnergies offered Angolan Djeno at minus $14 to dated Brent.

​Differentials ‌have been ⁠pressured by ⁠weak appetite from China and both U.S. ​and Latin American ‌grades coming in cheaper to ⁠Europe, traders have said this week.

Additionally, the partial increase in flows from the Middle East was alleviating concerns of a shortage.

In the wider market, ExxonMobil and its partners ‌will invest $1 billion in the Usan Infill ⁠Project offshore Nigeria, a development ​expected to add 40,000 barrels per day of oil production, Nigeria's ​upstream ‌regulator said on Wednesday.