Baker Hughes has secured multiple contracts from India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to provide advanced wireline services aimed at improving reservoir understanding, optimising production, and supporting field development.

The awards were received in the second quarter of 2026.

Under the agreements, Baker Hughes will deploy up to 46 wireline units and seven drill stem testing kits featuring technologies including Proxima advanced logging services, RCX MAGNA sampling, and DeepConnect perforating solutions.

The services will support exploration and production activities across offshore and onshore assets, including Mumbai High, Neelam Heera, Bassein Satellite, Mahanadi, Andaman, Cauvery, KG, and Assam-Arakan basins.

The technologies are designed to deliver detailed subsurface data, improve fluid analysis, and enhance well productivity.

Baker Hughes will leverage its local facilities in Taloja near Mumbai and Duliajan in northeastern India for equipment maintenance, calibration, and testing, supporting efficient operations across ONGC’s nationwide activities.

“Baker Hughes and ONGC share a 20-year history of collaboration in India, and this work has played a critical role in unlocking the country’s hydrocarbon resources,” said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. “Building on that foundation, we are delivering our leading wireline services to help ONGC maximise recovery from mature assets while improving efficiency in new developments, contributing to a more secure energy future for the country.”

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