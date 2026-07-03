Gold demand in India eased on Friday after a modest pick-up earlier in the ​week, as prices rebounded from a three-month low, while buying interest in China improved slightly.

India gold prices rose ​to as ​much as 148,046 rupees per 10 grams ($1,553) after having touched 140,450 rupees, the lowest level since March 27, on Tuesday.

Prices fell about 8.4% in June, the ⁠first monthly drop since March, tracking volatility in international gold prices.

"Many buyers were waiting for a price correction. Once prices corrected, they began making small purchases at the beginning of the week," said a Kolkata-based jeweller.

Dealers quoted a premium of up to $5 an ounce and a ​discount of $7 ‌over official domestic ⁠prices this week, inclusive ⁠of 15% import and 3% sales levies, compared to last week's premium of up to $6.

"Jewellers were purchasing, ​but volatile prices made them cautious. The lean demand season ‌has now started, as there are no major festivals soon," ⁠said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank. International spot gold was headed for its first weekly gain in five and traded above the $4,100 level, as weak U.S. payrolls data eased Federal Reserve interest rate hike expectations.

In China, the bullion traded at par to discounts of $2 an ounce to the global benchmark spot price , compared to last week's discount of $3 to $7.

"$4,000 looks like a very good support at this moment, and I think the market will stay here for quite a while. However, there is still a ‌lot of uncertainty, which is why people are hesitating to buy ⁠too much at this moment," said Peter Fung, head of ​dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

"If prices fall back below $4,000, we could see some further buying interest on the dip."

In Hong Kong, gold traded between a $0.50 discount and a $1.70 premium, while in ​Japan , it was ‌sold at a discount of $0.50.

In Singapore , gold was sold between ⁠a $1 discount and a $1.60 premium.

(Reporting by Pablo ​Sinha in Bengaluru and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)