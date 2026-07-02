PHOTO
DUBAI - Saudi Arabia has issued a tender to purchase 655,000 metric tons of wheat, the General Food Security Authority said on Thursday.
* Delivery is scheduled from September through October 2026, according to the GFSA.
* The authority said shipment was sought to the Red Sea ports of Jeddah, Jizan and Yanbu.
* Like GFSA's previous wheat tender in April, the new tender avoids Gulf ports, access to which through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted by the Iran war.
* The GFSA was seeking the wheat in 11 cargoes.
* Traders said these would comprise five shipments totalling 300,000 tons for Jeddah, another five cargoes for 300,000 tons for Yanbu, and one 55,000 ton cargo for Jizan.
* In its previous tender, GFSA bought 985,000 tons of wheat for shipment between June and August.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Michael Hogan; writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)