DUBAI - Saudi Arabia has issued ‌a tender to purchase 655,000 metric tons ​of wheat, the General Food Security Authority said ​on Thursday.

* Delivery ​is scheduled from September through October 2026, according to the GFSA.

* ⁠The authority said shipment was sought to the Red Sea ports of Jeddah, Jizan and Yanbu.

* Like GFSA's ​previous ‌wheat tender ⁠in April, ⁠the new tender avoids Gulf ports, access to ​which through the ‌Strait of Hormuz has been ⁠disrupted by the Iran war.

* The GFSA was seeking the wheat in 11 cargoes.

* Traders said these would comprise five shipments totalling 300,000 tons for Jeddah, another five cargoes for 300,000 tons for Yanbu, ‌and one 55,000 ton cargo for ⁠Jizan.

* In its previous ​tender, GFSA bought 985,000 tons of wheat for shipment between June and ​August.

(Reporting by ‌Ahmed Elimam and Michael ⁠Hogan; writing by ​Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)