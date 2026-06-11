HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
* The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 17.
* A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
* Shipment in the new barley tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between September 1 to 15, September 16 to 30, October 1 to 15 and October 16 to 31.
* Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on June 15.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)