HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer ​has issued an ⁠international tender to purchase ‌up to 120,000 metric tons of animal ​feed barley, European traders said on ​Thursday.

* The ​deadline for submission of price offers in the ⁠tender is June 17.

* A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no ​purchase ‌in its ⁠previous tender ⁠for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

* ​Shipment in ‌the new barley ⁠tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between September 1 to 15, September 16 to 30, October 1 to 15 and ‌October 16 to 31.

* Jordan ⁠has also issued a ​separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing ​on ‌June 15.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in ​Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)