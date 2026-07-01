OPEC+ oil-producing ​countries will ⁠likely agree a ‌further hike in their ​output targets from August when ​they meet on ​Sunday, three sources said on Wednesday, ⁠adding to supply at a time of falling ​oil ‌prices amid the ⁠gradual ⁠reopening of the Strait of ​Hormuz.

The ‌target will ⁠increase by about 188,000 barrels per day for August, the same as for June and July, the sources ‌said.

OPEC did not immediately respond ⁠to a ​request for comment.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler, ​Olesya ‌Astakhova and ⁠Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing ​by Louise Heavens)