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OPEC+ oil-producing countries will likely agree a further hike in their output targets from August when they meet on Sunday, three sources said on Wednesday, adding to supply at a time of falling oil prices amid the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The target will increase by about 188,000 barrels per day for August, the same as for June and July, the sources said.
OPEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)