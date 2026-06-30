Abu Dhabi National Oil Co plans ​to change ⁠the pricing mechanism for ‌three of its crude grades sold in ​long-term contracts to the Dubai benchmark ​from the Murban futures ​contract, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The ⁠grades are Upper Zakum, Das and Umm Lulu crudes, the sources said. Under the change, the ​grades ‌would be ⁠priced ⁠at differentials to Dubai quotes for cargoes loading ​two months ahead, they ‌said.

ADNOC has already ⁠been selling cargoes of the three grades loading inside the Gulf via tenders this month at differentials to Dubai quotes.

Its flagship Murban crude will continue to be priced using the monthly average ‌of the Murban futures contract ⁠traded on the ICE Futures ​Abu Dhabi platform, the sources said.

ADNOC declined to comment.

(Reporting by ​Florence ‌Tan in Singapore and ⁠Yousef Saba in Dubai. ​Editing by Mark Potter)