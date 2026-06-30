RIYADH — Saudi unemployment fell to 6.4 percent in Q1 of 2026, while unemployment among Saudi women declined to 9 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Based on estimates from GASTAT's Labor Force Survey, the Saudi unemployment rate decreased by 0.8 percentage points compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, while the unemployment rate among Saudi women recorded the largest quarterly improvement, falling 1.3 percentage points.

Among Saudi men, unemployment fell 0.7 percentage points to 4.9 percent, while the labor force participation rate reached 64.2 percent, and the employment-to-population ratio stood at 61.0 percent.

Overall unemployment across the Kingdom, including Saudis and non-Saudis, declined to 3.1 percent, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the overall labor force participation rate stood at 67.2 percent.

The Saudi labor force participation rate reached 49 percent, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous quarter, while the employment-to-population ratio stood at 45.8 percent, a slight quarterly decline of 0.1 percentage point.

The report also showed continued improvement among Saudi youth. Unemployment among Saudi women aged 15–24 fell 2 percentage points to 20.4 percent, while unemployment among Saudi men in the same age group declined 1.2 percentage points to 13.8 percent.

For Saudis aged 25–54, the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent, while the employment-to-population ratio stood at 63.3 percent, and the labor force participation rate reached 66.7 percent.

According to the survey, unemployed Saudis used an average of three active job-search methods: direct applications to employers were the most common, used by 74.6 percent of job seekers, followed by the Unified National Employment Platform (Jadarat) at 55.2 percent and professional social media platforms at 48.5 percent.

The survey also found that 95.8 percent of unemployed Saudis would accept a private-sector job.

Additionally, 60.4 percent of unemployed Saudi women and 45.3 percent of unemployed Saudi men said they would accept a commute of up to one hour, while 68.2 percent of women and 82.8 percent of men said they would be willing to work eight hours or more per day.

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