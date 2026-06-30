BEIJING — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with China's Vice President on Tuesday during his official visit to China to discuss bilateral relations and ways to elevate ties, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.

The meeting between Prince Faisal and Vice President Han Zheng took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the two officials reviewed avenues to further strengthen cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing relations between the two countries.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, exchanged views on key issues, and emphasized both countries' commitment to continuing coordination on regional and international matters.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Samaeil.

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