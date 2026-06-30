Muscat : Oman LNG celebrated the launch of its first LNG shipment aboard the "Muscat LNG" from Oman to global markets. This achievement reinforces Oman's position in global energy supply chains and reflects its status as a reliable global energy supplier.

The operation of the "Muscat LNG," owned by ASYAD Shipping, represents a significant addition to Oman's LNG export capabilities and embodies the integration of national efforts across the energy, logistics, and maritime transport sectors.

This milestone follows the recent launch of the vessel, one of the most modern LNG carriers designed to the highest international standards of operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. It is equipped with advanced technologies, including dual-fuel propulsion systems that contribute to reduced emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency, aligning with global trends towards sustainable energy.

This inaugural voyage reflects Oman LNG’s commitment to continuing to supply global markets with energy safely and reliably, and supports the goals of Oman Vision 2040 in strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a regional and global hub for energy supply chains and logistics.

Hamad bin Mohammed Al Nu’mani, CEO of Oman LNG, explained that this first shipment aboard the “Muscat LNG” represents a significant milestone in enhancing Oman’s LNG export capabilities. It also reflects the strength of national partnerships with partners, including ASYAD Shipping, and the company’s shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and providing reliable energy supplies to global markets.

He added that the operation of the “Muscat LNG” vessel confirms the readiness of Oman’s integrated energy system to meet growing global energy demand and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of maritime transport services.

The arrival of the tanker "Muscat LNG" marks the first of two vessels scheduled to be received at the Oman LNG industrial complex. The second tanker is expected to arrive in July. This development reflects the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to enhancing the integration of the energy value chain by developing national capabilities in LNG production, maritime transport, and supply to global markets. This supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to maximize added value and solidify the Sultanate's position as a leading hub in the energy and logistics sectors.

Oman LNG is a leading energy company in the Sultanate of Oman. Established in 1994, it produces and exports LNG to various global markets, contributing to economic development and diversifying national income sources.

It is worth noting that the Oman LNG Development Foundation's investment fund holds a 10 percent stake in the national tanker "Muscat LNG," reflecting its commitment to supporting strategic investments in the energy, logistics, and maritime transport sectors.

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