NIZWA - Construction of the Al Dakhiliyah Boulevard project in Nizwa has reached 60 per cent completion, marking significant progress on one of the governorate's largest integrated urban development initiatives.

Valued at more than RO 8.37 million and spanning 145,000 square metres, the project is designed as a vibrant destination that combines tourism, entertainment, investment and culture. It will also link with key developments, including the Nizwa Gate project, the integrated public transport station and nearby commercial and tourism facilities.

The Boulevard will feature open-air theatres, exhibition spaces for events and festivals, a central promenade surrounded by landscaped green areas, water features, restaurants and cafés, children's play areas, and dedicated spaces for productive families.

The project includes 10 investment sites and 50 usufruct agreements across various sectors. Once completed, it is expected to attract around 944,000 visitors annually, create approximately 340 direct and indirect jobs, and provide opportunities for about 60 productive families.

Ahmed bin Zayed al Busaidy, member of the Municipal Council of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and representative of Nizwa, said the Boulevard would become a prominent architectural landmark that enhances the quality of life while generating investment and employment opportunities for the governorate.

As construction progresses, some residents have expressed concerns about the project's location adjacent to a wadi channel, particularly regarding its resilience during heavy rainfall and extreme weather events.

Responding to these concerns, Israa al Mahrouqi, official spokesperson for Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said the project has been designed in accordance with the highest engineering and technical standards.

She explained that a three-metre-deep reinforced concrete protection wall has been constructed along the Boulevard to safeguard both the development and surrounding areas from potential flooding.

The Al Dakhiliyah Boulevard project is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

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