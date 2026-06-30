Paris, France – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, accompanied by President Emmanuel Macron of France, graced the Omani-Franco Business Forum in Paris on Monday, held as part of His Majesty’s official visit to the French Republic.

During the forum, His Majesty the Sultan commended the sustained growth and development of the economic and investment partnership between the two nations across diverse sectors, reaffirming the importance of intensifying joint efforts to explore new investment opportunities that would lead to the establishment of promising collaborative ventures.

The forum was organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the Business France, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Oman Investment Authority, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and partnership between Oman and France.

The forum witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, reflecting the growing economic and investment partnership between the two countries. These encompassed the fields of energy, industry, automotive, education, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, technology, aviation, space, renewable energy and the perfume industry.

In the space sector, Omani spaceport company Etlaq signed an agreement with French firm Latitude to collaborate on launching light rockets from the Etlaq spaceport in, while MBsat inked a memorandum of understanding with Telespazio to provide ground station operation solutions and satellite services.

In aviation, Ankaa Space and Technologies signed an agreement with French company Thales as the main contractor on the Omani side for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), covering the supply, installation and operation of a new generation of air traffic control radar systems.

In transport, Al Hashar Group signed an agreement with French group Renault to distribute Renault vehicles in Oman, while Mohsin Haider Darwish Group concluded a commercial agreement with Michelin to supply tyres to the Omani market.

In energy and industry, the National Energy and Engineering Company signed an agreement with French group Sagemcom to assemble smart electricity meters in Rusayl Industrial City. Al Fajar Al Alamia Company reached an agreement with Saint‑Gobain to explore investment in the natural gypsum sector in Oman.

The agreements also included a memorandum of understanding between Amouage Perfumes and French cosmetics L’Oréal, focused on luxury fragrance manufacturing, national talent development and expertise exchange in the sector.

In education and modern technologies, Ghubaira International signed a series of partnership agreements with French institutions and companies covering e‑learning, school development, cybersecurity certification and artificial intelligence and computer vision applications.

A 120‑megawatt wind power plant project was announced at the forum, with the contract signed in December 2025 through a partnership between Bahwan Group and France’s EDF Group.

A satellite development contract was also revealed between Oman’s Space Communication Technologies and Airbus Defence and Space, building on a previous agreement between the two sides.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of OCCI said the Royal care accorded to the private sector and the rapid economic growth under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan have cemented Oman’s position as a trusted economic partner and an attractive investment destination, while creating a conducive environment for strategic partnerships.

He noted that the presence of His Majesty the Sultan and the French President at the forum underscored the commitment to deepening economic cooperation and investment ties, reflecting ongoing support for private sector initiatives.