Duqm: Al Wusta Governorate is currently implementing more than 173 developmental, economic, and tourism projects at a total cost exceeding OMR37.5 million, distributed across the governorate's wilayats. This reflects the scale of developmental momentum and the expanding scope of service-oriented projects. The data were presented during the Al Wusta Governorate media briefing held today in the Wilayat of Duqm, under the theme "Development in Sight & A Future Under Construction."

Sheikh Ahmed Musallam Al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, stated that the governorate has emerged as one of the most promising regions in the Sultanate of Oman, endowed with strategic assets and comparative advantages, and witnessing a steady flow of developmental and investment projects and initiatives. He affirmed that the achievements realized reflect the integration of efforts among various stakeholders.

He further noted that the projects underway in the governorate align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Eleventh Five-Year Plan, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life, the promotion of balanced urban development, and the provision of an integrated infrastructure that meets community needs and keeps pace with future growth.

The media briefing showcased a number of infrastructure projects, including the design and execution of internal roads across the governorate's wilayats, as well as the development of main and waterfront facades. These initiatives contribute to improving the urban landscape, enhancing service efficiency, and boosting the tourism and investment appeal of the governorate's wilayats.

In the transport and roads sector, the spotlight was placed on vital projects including the maintenance of asphalt roads in Al Wusta Governorate at a cost of OMR6.4 million, the completion of the North Haima dual carriageway at OMR44 million, and the third phase of the South Haima dual carriageway project at OMR70 million. These projects enhance road safety, support logistical connectivity, and facilitate the movement of people and goods between the governorate's wilayats and economic zones.

The media briefing also addressed achievements in the health sector, foremost among which is Mahout Hospital project at a cost of approximately OMR17 million, representing a qualitative addition to healthcare services in the wilayat and surrounding areas. Additional projects include the Emergency and Accident Unit at Duqm Hospital at OMR2.3 million, financed by OQ Group; the Emergency and Accident Unit in the Wilayat of Al Jazir at OMR300,000; and the establishment of a training centre at an estimated cost of OMR250,000.

In the tourism sector, the media briefing highlighted the unique natural and environmental assets of Al Wusta Governorate through distinctive projects, including Mahout Wetland Reserve project at OMR4 million and the Arabian Oryx Reserve project in the Wilayat of Duqm at OM R9.2 million. These projects support the governorate's drive towards ecotourism development and enhance its presence on Oman's tourism map.

The media briefing also reviewed a number of projects in the fisheries, livestock, agricultural, and water sectors. These include aquaculture projects in the wilayats of Duqm and Mahout at a cost of OMR503.5 million, a shrimp and sea cucumber farming project in the Wilayat of Mahout at OMR1.6 million, and ice factories across various wilayats of the governorate at a total cost of OMR61.9 million.

In the livestock sector, the media briefing presented the broiler breeder project and fertilized egg production in the Wilayat of Haima at OMR61.5 million, a camel milk production project in the Wilayat of Mahout at OMR7.69 million, and the Nusra poultry project in Mahout at OMR300,000.

In the agricultural and water resources sector, projects included Wadi Al Sail water station in the Wilayat of Mahout at OMR500,000, a water purification plant in the wilayats of Duqm and Haima at OMR250,000, and a fodder project in Haima at OMR150,000.

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