Natural Shrimp Aquaculture (NSA) Company in the Wilayat of ​​JaalanBani Bu Hassan, South A’Sharqiyah Governorate, is planning to produce 3,200tons of white shrimps during 2026, as part of its efforts to enhance theaquaculture sector and support the food security system in the Sultanate ofOman.

Eng. Badr bin Nasser Al Rasbi, FarmManager at the NSA, said that the company’s production volume until the end oflast week (26-27 June) stood at about 1,000 tons, noting that the company’s outputis progressing in accordance with the annual plan.

Al Rasbi added that the NSA adheresto global production standards in the field of fish farming and has accordinglybeen awarded the Best Agricultural Practices Certificate since 2024.

The NSA also obtained the ISO 22000certificate in food safety, said Al Rasbi, noting that the company’s implementationof the food risks reduction system enhances the reliability of its products in globalmarkets.

The NSA is also planning to raise itsproduction rate over the next few years by about 175 percent of the current outputin line with a vision to open up new European, Korean and Chinese markets, besidesmeeting local market needs, Al Rasbi explained.

He pointed out that the NSA is also endorsingan approach to develop value-added products that contribute to diversifying supplyin local and regional markets.

Fish farming emerges as one of the mostpromising sectors in South A’Sharqiyah Governorate due to the fact that itoffers a broad range of economic and investment opportunities, contributes tothe diversification of food sources and supports industries related tofisheries in line with sustainable economic development goals in the Sultanateof Oman.

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