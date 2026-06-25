Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables declined on Wednesday, June 24th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice amounted to EGP 34.1 per kilogram, while the price of flour decreased by 1.2% to EGP 26.4 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar was recorded at EGP 34.7 per kilogram, marking a daily fall of 2.3%.

Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 102.4 per kilogram, with a daily drop of 0.3%.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes retreated by 4.7% to EGP 22.6 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes increased by 2.2% to EGP 16 per kilogram.