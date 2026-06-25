Arab Finance: Egypt and France signed two letters of intent (LoI) to establish applied technology schools in Wardan and Badr City, as per a statement.

The first LoI was signed between the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, the Ministry of Transport, and the French Development Agency (AFD) to build the school in Wardan, Giza.

This school will operate in line with international quality standards and seek to prepare qualified technical personnel for various transportation specializations. Its curriculum will be based on scientific and practical training, aligned with international best practices in technical education, to meet the needs of transport projects in Egypt and abroad.

Meanwhile, the second deal was signed by the Ministry of Education, AFD, and RATP Dev Mobility Cairo (RDMC) to establish the school in Badr City, Cairo.

The second applied technology school aims to train specialized technical personnel in the operation, maintenance, and management of modern transportation systems.

Commenting on the signings, the Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir said that the two schools are part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between government institutions, development partners, and the private sector in technical education while aligning educational outcomes with labor market requirements.