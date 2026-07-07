Egypt - Contact Developments has signed a strategic cooperation protocol with Zerotech Group to integrate advanced security systems and smart technologies across its real estate projects, as part of efforts to support smart urban development in Egypt.

The partnership aligns with Zerotech Group’s strategy, under the umbrella of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, to expand cooperation with leading real estate developers and accelerate the adoption of smart infrastructure solutions.

Under the agreement, the two companies will deploy integrated security and smart building technologies across Contact Developments’ projects, including advanced surveillance systems, access control solutions, and smart home technologies designed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and elevate residents’ quality of life.

Atef Abu Hashem, Chairperson of Zerotech Group, said the agreement reflects the confidence that leading real estate developers place in the company’s expertise and its ability to deliver integrated security solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

He added that Zerotech remains committed to expanding strategic partnerships with major institutions and developers as part of its vision to support Egypt’s transition towards smart communities through advanced technology solutions tailored to evolving market needs.

Contact Developments has more than 15 years of experience in Egypt’s real estate sector and has developed a portfolio of projects in key growth areas, including the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, and Sheikh Zayed City. Its developments include Mercury, Quan, and Cayo.

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