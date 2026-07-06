H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the Dubai Gaming Retreat, organised by the Dubai Media Council, where he met representatives of 80 leading local and international gaming companies.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The retreat brought together government and industry stakeholders to deepen collaboration, identify shared priorities, and explore initiatives to shape the next phase of Dubai's gaming sector.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Dubai’s success has always been driven by our ability to anticipate the future and turn ambition into reality. Building on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are creating the environment for the industries of tomorrow to thrive, for talent to excel, and for Dubai-based ventures to drive the next era of economic growth.

"The future of the gaming sector will be built through strong partnerships between the public and private sectors. Our ambition is not only to attract the world’s leading companies, but to create an environment where the next generation of global gaming companies can emerge from Dubai.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said, “Dubai continues to strengthen its media ecosystem by investing in industries shaping the future. Gaming is among the sector’s greatest opportunities, creating new avenues for talent, investment and innovation. The Dubai Gaming Retreat reflects our commitment to working with stakeholders to accelerate growth, deepen collaboration and build one of the world’s most dynamic gaming ecosystems.

"By expanding gaming’s contribution to Dubai’s economy, we also advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital technologies and the creative economy.”

The retreat was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council; Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Gaming Committee; senior government officials; Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission; and representatives of leading gaming companies, developers, publishers, esports organisations, and investors.

Al Marri said, “The strength of Dubai’s media sector has always been built on collaboration and a commitment to innovation. Gaming gives us the opportunity to write the next chapter of that story. Our ambition is to make Dubai a place where the future of gaming is imagined, built and shared with the world, where ideas are transformed into global success stories.

"One of our greatest strengths is the community growing around this sector, united by creativity, collaboration and the belief that the next generation of global enterprises can emerge from Dubai. The Dubai Gaming Retreat provides the platform for that community to shape the future together.”

Discussions at the Dubai Gaming Retreat focused on five strategic priorities — talent, governance and regulation, funding, marketing, and infrastructure — to help shape future policy, partnerships, and initiatives that support the continued growth of Dubai's gaming ecosystem.