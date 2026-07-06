Unique Group, a global leaders in subsea technologies and engineering, has announced the appointment of Giovanni Corbetta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from July 1, 2026.

Giovanni brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the offshore energy, subsea, marine services, engineering, and defence sectors.

Throughout his career, he has successfully led businesses across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, building a strong track record in operational excellence, business transformation, acquisition integration, and sustainable growth, said a statement from the Sharjah-based company.

Most recently, he held several senior leadership roles within James Fisher & Sons, including Strategic Advisor to the CEO, Head of Business Excellence, Managing Director of the Marine Contracting Division and Managing Director of JFD.

In these positions, he was responsible for offshore and subsea operations, production and manufacturing, engineering services, project delivery, and international business performance.

His technical and operational expertise spans subsea technologies, marine services, diving operations, offshore engineering, manufacturing, project execution and international operations management.

On the key appointment, Harry Gandhi, Chairman and Founder of Unique Group, said: "Giovanni's combination of global leadership experience, deep industry expertise and proven ability to drive operational excellence make him exceptionally well positioned to lead Unique Group into its next phase of growth. He demonstrated a strong alignment with the values that have shaped our company for more than three decades, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

This appointment reflects Unique Group's commitment to continued growth, innovation and operational excellence while maintaining the values, entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric approach that have been central to the company's success since its founding in 1993, he added.

Prior to this, Giovanni held senior leadership positions within DOF Subsea, Hallin Marine and Saipem where he gained extensive experience managing complex global operations and delivering critical engineering projects in demanding marine environments.

"I am honoured to join Unique Group at such an exciting point in its journey. The company has built an outstanding reputation for innovation, customer focus and technical excellence, supported by a culture rooted in trust, integrity and entrepreneurship,” he stated.

“I look forward to working closely with our talented teams around the world to build on these strong foundations, strengthen our market position and continue delivering value for our customers, partners and stakeholders,” he added.

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